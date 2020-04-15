App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeep to expand SUV lineup, bringing in five new vehicles including facelifted Compass

The Compass has been on sale in India for a while now and has done fairly well, but so far, the features list on the SUV has been fairly short when compared to other SUVs in its segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jeep is looking to expand its portfolio in the Indian market and the vehicle to lead the charge will be the facelifted Jeep Compass.

The Compass has been on sale in India for a while now and has done fairly well, but so far, the features list on the SUV has been fairly short when compared to other SUVs in its segment. The facelifted model, which is expected to be launched sometime early next year, is expected to address that issue including, hopefully, connected car tech.

In an interview with auto magazine, Autocar, Partha Datta, president and managing director at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India, said the company will kick-start the expansion of the portfolio in India. “We will be adding a new, three-row SUV to our line-up, and are also actively studying a sub-four-metre SUV. We will also launch two iconic products, and all this, in addition to bringing a new Compass,” he said.

When asked about electrification of cars, Datta said the company will consider bringing the electric cars they have abroad via the 2,500 unit rule for completely built units. “We’ve got an electric Wrangler coming and we just unveiled the new Fiat 500 EV in Europe; so, we have the products, and we can bring them to India if the infrastructure is in place and there is sufficient demand,” said Datta.

In terms of the impact the COVID-19 lockdown has had on the company and the market, Datta said there may be demand in the entry-level segments once the lockdown lifts, but markets can be expected to recover to 2019 strength only sometime in 2021.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Jeep #Jeep Compass #Technology

