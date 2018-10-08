App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover global sales decline 12.3% in September

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in September were at 19,146 units, an increase of 4.4 percent over September 2017, the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 12.3 percent decline in global sales at 57,114 units in September, hit by lower demand in China, the auto major said.

The company's sales in China declined by 46.2 percent during September as compared to the same month last year as ongoing market uncertainty resulting from import duty changes and continued trade tensions held back consumer demand.

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in September were at 19,146 units, an increase of 4.4 percent over September 2017, the company said in a statement.

Land Rover range posted sales of 37,968 units in the month, down 18.8 percent, it added.

"As a business we are continuing to experience challenging conditions in some of our key markets," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.
