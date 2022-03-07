English
    Iveco and Hyundai Motor sign MoU to explore future collaborations

    Reuters
    March 07, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

    Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor Company on March 4 to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

    The MoU is a preliminary step in assessing potential cooperations in technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems, the group added in a statement.

    The areas of possible mutual interest are electric powertrains and platforms such as fuel-cell systems, vehicle automation and connectivity for commercial vehicles.
    #Auto #Business #Hyundai Motor #Iveco group #Technology
    Mar 7, 2022
