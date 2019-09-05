Italian superbike maker MV Agusta to introduce cheaper models in India

After announcing its partnership with Chinese Loncin Motor Company, MV Agusta has confirmed that four small capacity motorcycles will be manufactured from the collaboration. The Italian superbike manufacturer has also announced that it will be launching these in India as a cheaper alternative to the otherwise expensive superbikes.

The designing of these motorcycles will be undertaken by the Castiglioni Research Centre in Italy, with manufacturing handled by the Loncin plant in Chongqing, China. The India-spec motorcycles are expected to be introduced via the CKD route, with localization of parts to keep the costs in check. MV Agusta has confirmed that these motorcycles will range from 350-500 CC.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, yet, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer could venture into the small-capacity segments of supersport, naked streetfighters, adventure tourers and neo-retro motorcycles. Since it already has a template of these motorcycles in its stable, it shouldn’t be too difficult for the company to downsize the motorcycles to the smaller engine capacity.

It could be safely assumed that MV Agusta will launch a smaller version of the F3 800, which is the company’s fully-faired supersport motorcycle. It could also introduce a smaller version of the newly launched Turismo Veloce 800, a thorough-bred adventure motorcycle. The naked version of the new lineup could be based on the Brutale 800, while a neo-retro motorcycle could be inspired from the Dragster 800 RR.