In pics: Ducati drives in new Scrambler range into India starting at Rs 7.89 lakh

Ducati has launched the Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle, Café Racer and Desert Sled, which are priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, Rs 8.92 lakh, Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 9.93 lakh, respectively. Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/8 The Ducati Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle, Café Racer and Desert Sled launched at Rs 7.89 lakh, Rs 8.92 lakh, Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 9.93 lakh, respectively. All prices ex-showroom Pan India. (Image: Ducati) 2/8 The latest versions have L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled, 803 cc engine, which delivers a torque of 49 lb-ft (67 Nm) @ 5,750 rpm. The bikes get headlight with DRL (Daytime Running Light) and auto-off LED indicators. (Image: Ducati) 3/8 Scrambler Café Racer features new 17" spoked wheels, Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres and aluminium bar-end mirrors. (Image: Ducati) 4/8 The Ducati Scrambler Icon is now available in the new "Atomic Tangerine" paint scheme with black frame, black seat and grey rims and in the classic "62 yellow" colour, again with black frame, black seat and grey rims. (Image: Ducati) 5/8 The new Desert Sled features an off-road riding mode that allows ABS disengagement for down-in-the-dirt fun. (Image: Ducati) 6/8 New Bosch Cornering ABS maximizes active safety during braking. The bike gets a softer-feel hydraulic clutch control, while the adjustable lever - like the one on the front brake - ensures the lever-handlebar gap can be adapted to individual needs. (Image: Ducati) 7/8 The Ducati Multimedia System allows the rider to listen to music, answer incoming calls or chat with the passenger on the intercom. (Image: Ducati) 8/8 The bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. (Image: Ducati) First Published on Apr 27, 2019 10:23 am