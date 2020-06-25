Hyundai Elantra with diesel engine launched at Rs 18.70 lakh

With only a petrol engine doing duty on the facelifted Hyundai Elantra, the company decided that the car needed a diesel engine too. The new diesel-powered car has been launched with a starting price of Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new diesel obviously does not get any visual updates, so it still features the sleek styling from the facelifted petrol.

The powertrain is the same diesel engine that powers the Hyundai Venue, Verna and the Creta. It is a 1.5-litre motor that produces 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500 rpm and 2,750 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter, but the lower SX variant comes with the manual as standard while the SX(O) gets only automatic.

The Elantra also continues to be specced out with features such as a powered sunroof, automatic headlamps, dual zone climate control and cruise control. Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car tech. The top-spec variant, on the other hand, gets a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, wireless phone charger and LED headlamps.

In terms of safety, ABS and EBD comes standard along with ESC, rear parking camera and rear parking sensors with front parking sensors available on the SX(O).

The Hyundai Elantra is priced at Rs 18.70 lakh for the lower SX variant with the diesel engine while the top-spec diesel SX(O) is priced at Rs 20.65 lakh ex-showroom. It is also worth mentioning that the base ‘S’ model that was available with a petrol engine has been discontinued and the Elantra now gets a starting price of Rs 17.60 lakh overall.