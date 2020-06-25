App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Elantra with diesel engine launched at Rs 18.70 lakh

The new diesel, obviously does not get any visual updates, so it still features the sleek styling from the facelifted petrol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With only a petrol engine doing duty on the facelifted Hyundai Elantra, the company decided that the car needed a diesel engine too. The new diesel-powered car has been launched with a starting price of Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new diesel obviously does not get any visual updates, so it still features the sleek styling from the facelifted petrol.

The powertrain is the same diesel engine that powers the Hyundai Venue, Verna and the Creta. It is a 1.5-litre motor that produces 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500 rpm and 2,750 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter, but the lower SX variant comes with the manual as standard while the SX(O) gets only automatic.

Close

The Elantra also continues to be specced out with features such as a powered sunroof, automatic headlamps, dual zone climate control and cruise control. Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car tech. The top-spec variant, on the other hand, gets a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, wireless phone charger and LED headlamps.

related news

In terms of safety, ABS and EBD comes standard along with ESC, rear parking camera and rear parking sensors with front parking sensors available on the SX(O).

The Hyundai Elantra is priced at Rs 18.70 lakh for the lower SX variant with the diesel engine while the top-spec diesel SX(O) is priced at Rs 20.65 lakh ex-showroom. It is also worth mentioning that the base ‘S’ model that was available with a petrol engine has been discontinued and the Elantra now gets a starting price of Rs 17.60 lakh overall.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai Elantra #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele backs bailout plan

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele backs bailout plan

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Life of a 'contract' pilot: 'Pay is so low that I need to use credit cards for EMIs, rent'

Life of a 'contract' pilot: 'Pay is so low that I need to use credit cards for EMIs, rent'

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.