Honda Gold Wing luxury cruiser to receive Android Auto connectivity

For long Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been used mainly in the domain of cars and rightly so, as most bikes don’t really have the screens required for the apps to function fully.

Honda, however, had broken this tradition by introducing CarPlay on the Gold Wing cruiser back in 2017. It now has plans to bring Android Auto to the biking world as well.

The company just announced plans to introduce the app starting this summer. The method for the update will be available sometime mid-June and the company says it will be free. However, Gold Wing models starting from 2018 will be the only ones that will get the update.

Customers will need an Android phone that runs on at least Android 5.0 to be able to use Android Auto. Additionally a Bluetooth headset will also be required to avoid taking your hands off the handlebars, for obvious reasons. This will be bring a lot more functionality to the screen including messaging apps and best of all, navigation. Control of the app can be achieved through google assistant and voice commands.

All Gold Wings going ahead too will be available with Android Auto natively installed. The Honda Gold Wing in India is available at a price of Rs 28.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).