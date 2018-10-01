App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars sales dip 19% to 14,820 units in Sep

The company had sold 18,257 units in the domestic market in September 2017, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Honda Cars India reported a 18.82 percent decline in its domestic sales at 14,820 units in September.

"The subdued market sentiment combined with higher base of September 2017 and onset of Shradh period in Northern India from last week resulted in lower sales in September compared to last year," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Rajesh Goel said.

In order to keep the dealer stock within its norms, the company rationalised the wholesale dispatches in September, he added.

For the first six months of the current fiscal, the company sold 94,419 units, a sales growth of 3.5 per cent, over 91,269 units in the corresponding period of 2017-18.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:21 pm

