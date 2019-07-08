App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp increases prices of motorcycles & scooters by up to 1%

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers has been 1 per cent (of the ex-showroom price), although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp July 8 said it has increased prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 1 per cent. The price hike will be with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers has been 1 per cent (of the ex-showroom price), although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, it added.

It, however, did not elaborate the reasons for increase in price.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hero Motocorp #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.