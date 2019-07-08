Hero MotoCorp increases prices of motorcycles & scooters by up to 1%

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp July 8 said it has increased prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 1 per cent. The price hike will be with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers has been 1 per cent (of the ex-showroom price), although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, it added.