Hero MotoCorp increases prices of motorcycles & scooters by up to 1%

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers has been 1 per cent (of the ex-showroom price), although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, it added.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp July 8 said it has increased prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 1 per cent. The price hike will be with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.
The price increase across the range of two-wheelers has been 1 per cent (of the ex-showroom price), although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, it added.It, however, did not elaborate the reasons for increase in price.
Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 07:58 pm