Govt approves 20% ethanol blending in petrol to reduce vehicular pollution

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has notified the use of E20, a mix of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol. A notification was issued late on March 8.

The latest notification follows a draft issued by MORTH in December that spoke about type approval of pure ethanol, flex fuel and ethanol-gasoline blend vehicles. The government earlier invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders against the draft.

At present, 10 percent ethanol (E10) is allowed to be blended with petrol. However, as per estimates, less than 6 percent ethanol is present in gasoline at the nation-wide level due shortages in availability of ethanol. E10 was made mandatory in 2008. As per MORTH, the blending percentage by end of FY18 stood at 4.22 percent.

“During studies it has been observed that E20 decreases the carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons emissions significantly compared to normal gasoline in two-wheelers and four wheelers,” MORTH said.

As per the National Policy on Biofuels 2018, the government set a target of 20 percent ethanol blending by 2030. However, with the latest notification on E20 the government may be seeking to advance the target.

This is done to reduce dependence on imported fuel and reduce the impact on foreign exchange since ethanol is to be procured domestically. To make this compatible the initiative will require the cooperation of automakers.

“The compatibility of a vehicle with the level of ethanol blend of E20 shall be defined by the vehicle manufacturer which shall be displayed on a vehicle by putting a clearly visible sticker,” MORTH added.