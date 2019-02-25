App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fiat Punto Abarth unsold 2018 stock at Rs 2 lakh discount: Report

The Fiat Punto Abarth was launched in India in 2015 and gained a steady and loyal fan-following.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Italian manufacturer Fiat is set to close its Indian doors in the coming months. It is offering a discount of Rs 2 lakh on hatchback Punto Abarth, according to a report in Rushlane. In a recent sellout, a Fiat dealership managed to sell six cars at once, albeit with a discounted price of Rs 7.5 lakh ex-showroom.

All six of the cars were sold to a group of friends, who are also Fiat lovers to boot. Though the booking and delivery took place in 2019, all six cars were manufactured in 2018. This was done to clear out the old stock and wrap up sales in India.

The Fiat Punto Abarth is a 145PS, 212NM torque making hatchback, with a 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine within. It comes with innovative features such as reindeer headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting on the dashboard and an electric boot. The interior has Bluetooth connectivity and music streaming, with steering mounted audio controls. It also has fully automatic climate control.

The Fiat Punto Abarth was launched in India in 2015 and gained a steady and loyal fan-following. Following Fiat’s decline in recent times, the Punto Abarth remains one of the few Fiat cars still sought after by enthusiasts today.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #Abarth #Auto #Fiat #Punto #Technology #trends

