App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everything you should know about Lightning Strike electric motorcycle

The motorcycle can be charged in three ways, which are standard throughout the variants.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

American electric bike maker Lightning Motorcycles officially launched their latest motorcycle named, the Strike. This is the company’s second entrant after the LS-218 and poses as an all-electric superbike.

Available in three variants- standard, mid-range and carbon, the Lightning Strike has a 10kWh battery pack in the base model. All three variants share the same electric motor but have different power outputs. The standard variant has a 10-kWh battery pack which makes 91PS of power and 245Nm of peak torque.

The mid-range variant is almost identical to the standard but has a bigger 15 kWh battery pack. This gives the mid-range a longer range of 168 km in the city and 240 km on the highway. However, the bigger battery pack comes at the cost of an increased weight by 5 kg.

LS 2

The carbon is the top trim of the motorcycle, which is the most mechanically advanced variant as well. Although it has the same electric motor as the others, it makes 122PS of power from the same.

related news

It also has Ohlins suspension at both ends, along with Brembo brakes, an AIM Strada racing dash with an integrated lap timer as well as GPS-based data logging.

This variant also gets its name from the carbon-fibre body panels on it. The company has claimed that the carbon edition can go up to 241 km in the city and 322 km on the highway. Its top speed has been limited to 241 kmph, which as such higher than the standard variant’s top speed of 217 kmph.

LS 3

The motorcycle can be charged in three ways, which are standard throughout the variants. The standard Level 1 allows the user to charge the bike via a 110v outlet, which charges the bike fully in 6-8 hours. The second level gives a faster charge time of 2-3 hours, on specific charging stations across the US.

The company has also claimed that the Strike will get an optional fast charger which will charge it in 20 minutes.

LS 5

The base price of the Lightning strike is $13000 (Approx. Rs. 8.98 lakh), while the mid-range costs $17000 (Approx. Rs. 11.75 lakh) and the carbon trim costs $20000 (Approx. Rs. 13.83 lakh). The optional fast charger comes at an additional cost of $1500 (Approx. Rs. 1.05 lakh).

All images sourced from LightningMotorcycle.com.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Auto #Electric Vehicle #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

BJP Announces 3 More Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha

Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main ...

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is The Fastest Broadband in India as Per The Ne ...

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Neither a Gujarati nor from Hindi heartland, Lal Krishna Advani finds ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.