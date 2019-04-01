Everything you should know about Lightning Strike electric motorcycle

American electric bike maker Lightning Motorcycles officially launched their latest motorcycle named, the Strike. This is the company’s second entrant after the LS-218 and poses as an all-electric superbike.



Check this out! All New #LightningStrike Intro video -https://t.co/yR1FBkQOtO

— Lightning Motorcycle (@LightningMotorc) March 30, 2019

Available in three variants- standard, mid-range and carbon, the Lightning Strike has a 10kWh battery pack in the base model. All three variants share the same electric motor but have different power outputs. The standard variant has a 10-kWh battery pack which makes 91PS of power and 245Nm of peak torque.

The mid-range variant is almost identical to the standard but has a bigger 15 kWh battery pack. This gives the mid-range a longer range of 168 km in the city and 240 km on the highway. However, the bigger battery pack comes at the cost of an increased weight by 5 kg.

The carbon is the top trim of the motorcycle, which is the most mechanically advanced variant as well. Although it has the same electric motor as the others, it makes 122PS of power from the same.

It also has Ohlins suspension at both ends, along with Brembo brakes, an AIM Strada racing dash with an integrated lap timer as well as GPS-based data logging.

This variant also gets its name from the carbon-fibre body panels on it. The company has claimed that the carbon edition can go up to 241 km in the city and 322 km on the highway. Its top speed has been limited to 241 kmph, which as such higher than the standard variant’s top speed of 217 kmph.

The motorcycle can be charged in three ways, which are standard throughout the variants. The standard Level 1 allows the user to charge the bike via a 110v outlet, which charges the bike fully in 6-8 hours. The second level gives a faster charge time of 2-3 hours, on specific charging stations across the US.

The company has also claimed that the Strike will get an optional fast charger which will charge it in 20 minutes.

The base price of the Lightning strike is $13000 (Approx. Rs. 8.98 lakh), while the mid-range costs $17000 (Approx. Rs. 11.75 lakh) and the carbon trim costs $20000 (Approx. Rs. 13.83 lakh). The optional fast charger comes at an additional cost of $1500 (Approx. Rs. 1.05 lakh).