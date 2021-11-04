MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

EV maker Bedeo acquires Protean from Evergrande's auto unit

Bedeo is buying Protean from National Electric Vehicle Sweden, a unit of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.

Reuters
November 04, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


UK-based e-mobility firm Bedeo said on Thursday it has acquired Protean Electric from China Evergrande Group's automotive unit.


Bedeo is buying Protean from National Electric Vehicle Sweden, a unit of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.


Evergrande bought Protean, that produces in-wheel motors, in 2019.


Bedeo did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

"This acquisition ensures we will be well capitalised to meet the burgeoning demand from existing and new customers," Protean Chief Executive Officer Andrew Whitehead said.

Reuters
Tags: #Auto #Bedeo #Business #Electric Vehicle #Evergrande #Protean #Technology
first published: Nov 4, 2021 03:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.