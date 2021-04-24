Connected Tech in Cars: Boon or Bane?

Recently, a global shortage of semiconductors threw quite a spanner in the works for major car manufacturers, forcing brands to stall the production of several models in their inventory. Semiconductors are essentially a key ingredient in a car’s software. It essentially takes care of several electronic services in the car’s infotainment system from driver assistance, connectivity to safety related softwares including emergency braking systems. Cars are far more reliant on software today than they were two decades ago. Even their mechanical capabilities are tied into their electronic efficacy essentially making them highly advanced computers.

With the internal combustion engine having reached peak capability, car companies are looking at software systems to differentiate their products be it in the realm of luxury, performance or safety. Devices like semiconductors are also responsible for battery-management in electric cars, so whether you like it or not, the future of automotive innovation will be led by software.

When MG Motors made their India debut with the Hector in 2019, the car was a curious exception in an already SUV-crowded market space. Instead of boasting about engine size or off-road capabilities, MG chose to badge its maiden offering with the words “Internet Inside”, thus making the Hector the first car in India with an integrated SIM card, allowing for on-the-go internet capabilities and voice-activated commands bordering on gimmicky. The Hector, however, marks the shallow end of what modern connected cars are capable of doing, and are purported to do in the near future. Because, the global connected car market size is expected to reach $225 billion by 2027 (according to a report by Allied Market Research).

What is a connected car?

According to the manufacturing manifestos of most car manufacturers, it would appear that the “internet of things” or “IoT” is slated to be an integral part of a car’s architecture. If you’ve ever enquired whether a car has Android Auto or Apple CarPlay before you’ve asked about its engine specifications, chances are, that you are among the many customers, brands are catering to. A connected car doesn’t just serve as a moving WiFi hotspot, it encompasses an entire ecosystem consisting of infotainment, vehicle monitoring systems, digital diagnostics, improved navigation systems and a host of other features designed to keep you informed of every performance and efficiency metric, give you real time updates and allow for remote accessibility to your car’s functions via your cell phone. Several offerings in the Indian market have already got their own integrated apps, allowing you to turn on the ignition and the air-conditioner in the car, so it’s at optimal temperature when you enter it.

What other benefits do they offer?

This is the age of excess information. Pocket computers offering real time news updates, watches which serve as ECG monitors – even the shoes we wear, aren’t exempt from being “connected” and offering some form of data. With cars, the possibilities are immense. Software manufacturers, telecom operators, consumer electronic companies and carmaker’s – all are pooling-in their combined resources and technological might to revolutionise the driving experience.

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication

Forget about calling your friend via Bluetooth, or relying on the local radio to give you traffic updates. With vehicle-to-vehicle communication, cars can interact with other cars to gain information about traffic movement, road conditions, speed limits that lie ahead. Cars can also send alerts to the nearest service centre, and inform the driver if an immediate servicing session is called for.

Geo-Fencing

Another useful safety measure is that smart cars allow you to create a geographical boundary beyond which your car can be programmed to stop. Geo-fencing allows you to set a digital perimeter, which, once breached, sends you a notification. Which means if there’s a new, young driver in the family that needs monitoring, you can do that via a smartphone app.

Advanced Navigation

A connected car’s navigation system allows the car to interact with its environment. This means a passing fuel or charging station can prompt a refill notification. The system would also log your preferred shopping, eating destinations and make suggestions, select routes accordingly.

Entertainment

With cars with integrated sims already offering you live streaming options, it’s easy to imagine the wide array of digital services that can be made available. Passengers can rent media, stream music and have their favourite voice-activated assistants serving them in the car.

What are the security risks posed by connected cars?

Like all smart devices, a connected car becomes a hub for personal data collected but the car. While a lot of this data can be used to make your life more convenient and safer, there’s plenty being shared with other IoT devices that most users would not be comfortable. Connected cars also pose a major hacking risk, the flip side of remote accessibility is having a car that can be remotely broken into, and driven away. At a very basic level, consumers do not want a movable device that contains personal information like their address, common driving routes etc, which can be accessed by expert hackers.

In an era where internet search engines and social media giants are being placed under scrutiny for collecting and sharing vast amounts of personal data, the car – once considered to be a self-sustaining pod of freedom and movement, will now forever be tethered to such companies. To put it plainly, it’s an added set of ears, constantly mining your inputs and conversation for information that can benefit advertisers, big corporates and who knows what else? Connected cars will also have access to various payment modes, which can be used to purchase services and products on the go. This means that it would also open your car up for financial theft as purchases could be made on your behalf.

Connected cars also rely heavily on software updates and patches. This can lead to them performing less than adequately in remote areas where data connectivity is poor.

Bane or Boon?

New developments are taking place in the world of connected cars, everyday. On one hand, they can enhance the driving experience considerably, making it much safer and less dependent on human intervention be it in a driving scenario or an accident (whereupon it can send out distress signals to nearby authorities on its own).

While privacy laws will continue to be updated according to the risks posed by new technology, no new tech is fool proof. You may need to spend extra to ensure that certain cyber security measures are in place to avoid your car being broken into. You may also need to be vigilant while agreeing to terms and conditions which may violate privacy. Connected cars are here to stay, and at present, it would appear that their benefits marginally outweigh the risks.