Chennai-based Blacksmith teases B3 electric scooter

Chennai-based Blacksmith recently announced its debut electric motorcycle, the B2. Following that, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has teased its new product, an all-electric scooter. Dubbed the B3, the e-scooter has been teased via images the company shared on its website.

Though they are just digital renders, they reveal interesting information about the e-scooter. Blacksmith has equipped the e-scooter with a complete LED light setup, which includes the headlight and taillight. It also gets a spacious seat, a windscreen, and a backrest. Additional features include a fully digital instrument cluster which also displays turn-by-turn navigation.

The B3 is equipped with a 5 kW continuous electric motor which makes 19.7 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by the same 72V lithium-ion battery which powers the B2 electric motorcycles. This gives the scooter a claimed range of 120 km with a top speed that can be customised within a range of 60 km/h to 120 km/h