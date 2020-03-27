App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-IV inventory: Supreme Courts relaxes deadline due to coronavirus outbreak

The apex court said that BS-IV vehicles bought before March 31 can be registered post-lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court March 27 allowed the sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, barring in Delhi-NCR.

The apex ourt was hearing a pleas filed by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), last week. The body had sought an extension for sale inventory as it was facing problems due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta presided over the hearing via video-conferencing.

Close

The apex court said that  BS-IV vehicles bought before March 31 can be registered post-lockdown.

FADA has said in it plea that a move to not grant an extension could result in a large number of bankruptcies, in turn leading to job losses.

Also Read: Auto dealers' body asks vehicle makers to shift completely to BS-VI compliant units

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 05:26 pm

