BMW 1 series has changed: Here’s how

German automaker BMW has officially revealed its plans to launch the reworked 1 series. The hatchback has got a revival after a short absence from the market and undergone many changes.

The pre-launch vehicles of the third generation 1 series are under testing in Southern France. While the car retains its aesthetic essence, it now gets a front-wheel-drive layout. It also gets a significant increase in the cabin space, as well as an improved suspension setup. The head of Driving Dynamics at the BMW Group, Peter Langen states, “Our customers will directly feel the fast and precise responsiveness that provides for an optimised driving experience. The BMW 1 Series will be a genuine BMW with an individual character.”

Though the car is still under wraps, its features highlight a set of 18-inch wheels, bigger callipers, as well as dual exhausts. The car has also shed close to 20 kilograms at the cost of its six-cylinder engine.

The 1 series is expected to be powered BMW’s 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This engine makes 139PS of maximum power which could be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It could also get an optional 2-litre diesel engine which makes 192PS of maximum power.

The new-generation 1 series is set to debut in the international markets later this year. It is, however, unclear whether India will receive the update or continue with the 1 series, which was first launched in 2004.