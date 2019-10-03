Benelli India confirms Leoncino 250 launch this week

Soon after launching the Leoncino 500 in India, Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has confirmed its plans to launch its smaller sibling, the Leoncino 250. The motorcycle will fill the gap left by the TNT 25 and is expected to be launched soon.

The smaller Leoncino takes heavy design cues from its elder sibling, the Leoncino 500. However, it gets a brand-new steel trellis frame, swingarm, and suspension designed especially for the motorcycle. It also gets an exclusive fully digital instrument cluster.

Benelli has equipped the motorcycle with a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 25.8PS of maximum power and 21.2Nm of peak torque. This is a lesser power output than its previous generation, which made 28.5PS and 21.6Nm. The decrease in power could be a result of Benelli reworking the engine to meet the upcoming BSVI emission norms.

Braking duties are handled by a 280mm petal disc at the front and a 240mm petal disc at the back. It gets a pair of 41mm upside-down (USD) forks in the front and a monoshock at the back. A dual-channel ABS unit is offered as standard. Its 17-inch alloys are shod with 110/70 section tire in the front and 150/60 section tire at the back.