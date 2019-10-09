Bajaj to debut Urbanite e-scooter on October 16

Bajaj Auto is set to make its entry in the electric two-wheeler market with the Urbanite. Expected to make its debut on October 16, the scooter should go on sale by 2020, with a possible moniker of e-Chetak.

The e-scooter will sport a neo-retro design, akin to the original Chetak. It will also have a single-sided front fork like the legendary scooter. Apart from that, Bajaj has equipped the e-scooter with modern features such as a complete LED light setup, Bluetooth connectivity, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The company has not revealed any data about the e-scooter’s powertrain or electrical features. Hence it is difficult to predict the power figures of the Urbanite. However, as the e-scooter is scheduled for launch on October 16, it can be expected that Bajaj Auto will reveal more details in the coming days.