Bajaj to debut Urbanite e-scooter on October 16

Bajaj Auto is set to make its entry in the electric two-wheeler market with the Urbanite. Expected to make its debut on October 16, the scooter should go on sale by 2020, with a possible moniker of e-Chetak.

The e-scooter will sport a neo-retro design, akin to the original Chetak. It will also have a single-sided front fork like the legendary scooter. Apart from that, Bajaj has equipped the e-scooter with modern features such as a complete LED light setup, Bluetooth connectivity, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The company has not revealed any data about the e-scooter’s powertrain or electrical features. Hence it is difficult to predict the power figures of the Urbanite. However, as the e-scooter is scheduled for launch on October 16, it can be expected that Bajaj Auto will reveal more details in the coming days.

The Urbanite will be pitted against the likes of the Ather 450, among others. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 1 lakh mark which will make it a potent competitor in its segment. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.