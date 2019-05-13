App
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 03:56 PM IST

Bajaj Avenger 160 ABS launched: Has anything changed?

Bajaj has equipped the Avenger 160 with LED DRLs, new graphics and a larger insignia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bajaj Auto has officially launched the Avenger 160 ABS. It is placed under the Avenger 180 in terms of pricing, making it the most affordable cruiser in India as of now.

The company has equipped the smaller Avenger with a 160.4CC air-cooled engine which makes 15.3PS of maximum power and 13.5Nm of peak torque. This is only 0.5PS and 0.2Nm lower than the Avenger Street 180, which is not a significant difference.

Bajaj has equipped the Avenger 160 with LED DRLs, new graphics, and a larger insignia. It is also set in a low and long profile, with black alloy wheels. It also gets a rubberised rear grab.

The Avenger 160 is also equipped with a single-channel ABS as standard, which is absent in the Avenger 180. However, both motorcycles share the same features and underpinnings, which makes the Avenger 160 almost visually identical to its bigger sibling.

Bajaj Auto launched the Avenger in back 2005 in three variants - Avenger 180, Avenger 200 and Avenger 220 with the Pulsar DTS-i engine. After 10 years, the models were discontinued to make way for the second generation that again had three variants - Avenger Street 150, Avenger Street 220 and Avenger Cruise 220.

The new Avenger Street 160 ABS will be available in two colours at a price of Rs 82,253 (Ex-showroom).
