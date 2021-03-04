Aston Martin’s new car marks re-entry into F1 after 61 years

For the first since 1960, Aston Martin will be coming to F1 and with that, the British carmaker has unveiled their car complete in British racing green livery.

Formerly known as Force India, the Racing Point team has been rebranded as Aston Martin. Alongside Lance Stroll, son of team owner and founder Lawrence, Sebastian Vettel will race the new car in 2021.

Aston Martin has given the Mercedes powered AMR21 a traditional British racing green colour along with pink accents to mark the team’s title sponsor last year, BWT.

According to the new cost-saving measures for 2021, Formula 1 teams are limited to making very small changes to the cars that were being driven last year. Aston Martin, however, managed to use their regulated allowance to introduce a new chassis design.

Most of the focus has gone into aerodynamics. The new regulations cut downforce levels by restricting floor size, rear brake ducts and diffuser strakes.

At the launch event, Vettel said, "Aston Martin is one of the great names of the past, so it is fun to be part of their return. I have not driven the car yet, obviously, but I think it looks great. I am really looking forward to getting it out on the track."

Joining Aston Martin would make Vettel’s fourth F1 team after Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferarri. Vettel actually started off as test-driver for BMW in 2006 and made only a one-off racing appearance in 2007.