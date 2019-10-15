All you should know about Maruti Suzuki XL5

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its latest offering, the XL5. Essentially a spiritual successor to the massively successful Wagon R, the XL5 will be the latest addition to the Nexa lineup.

The XL5 will be Nexa’s new entry-level car and is expected to make its global debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. Though the company has not revealed any information about the car yet, it is expected to be underpinned by Wagon R’s platform. Its spy shots reveal that it gets a new pair of headlights, along with a new grille. Maruti is also expected to design the car’s headlights with LED DRLs on top and headlamps positioned below.

The rear seems to be relatively unchanged, except its differently positioned brake lights. These are expected to be LED units, along with the centre-mounted stop lamp. The interiors are also expected to have minimal changes over the current-gen Wagon R.

Mechanically, the car is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant K12B engine that makes 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The company could also offer the 1.2-litre Dualjet and the 1-litre K10B engines as an option, but it is yet to be confirmed. A 5-speed manual gearbox is expected to be offered as standard, with the option of an AMT unit.