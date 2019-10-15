App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about Maruti Suzuki XL5

The XL5 will be Nexa’s new entry-level car and is expected to make its global debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its latest offering, the XL5. Essentially a spiritual successor to the massively successful Wagon R, the XL5 will be the latest addition to the Nexa lineup.

The XL5 will be Nexa’s new entry-level car and is expected to make its global debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. Though the company has not revealed any information about the car yet, it is expected to be underpinned by Wagon R’s platform. Its spy shots reveal that it gets a new pair of headlights, along with a new grille. Maruti is also expected to design the car’s headlights with LED DRLs on top and headlamps positioned below.

The rear seems to be relatively unchanged, except its differently positioned brake lights. These are expected to be LED units, along with the centre-mounted stop lamp. The interiors are also expected to have minimal changes over the current-gen Wagon R.

Close

Mechanically, the car is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant K12B engine that makes 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The company could also offer the 1.2-litre Dualjet and the 1-litre K10B engines as an option, but it is yet to be confirmed. A 5-speed manual gearbox is expected to be offered as standard, with the option of an AMT unit.

related news

Currently, the Wagon R has a price range of Rs 4.34 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and Datsun GO, among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #trends #XL5

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.