All you should know about Kawasaki ZH2

Days before the Tokyo Motor Show, Kawasaki officially teased the upcoming ZH2. Recently, the motorcycle was spied in production guise under transportation.

It is speculated that the motorcycle was being transported to the Tokyo Motor Show. The motorcycle was completely undisguised and featured the ZH2 badge. As the name suggests, the motorcycle will be powered by the supercharged engine of the Ninja H2.

The spy images reveal its properly angular Sugomi design language, as well as its low slung and angular headlamp. It gets a complete LED light setup, along with adjustable brake and clutch levers. The ZH2 features a fully digital TFT instrument console, which is expected to support Bluetooth connectivity.

The motorcycle was spotted with a matte black colour scheme, which is different from the self-healing coat on the H2 and the H2 SX range. However, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is expected to offer the self-healing paint as an option. It was also seen with a split-seat configuration, albeit with thicker cushioning than the Z1000.

Kawasaki will equip the motorcycle with the same engine that powers the Ninja H2. It is a 998cc supercharged inline-four-cylinder engine that makes 231 PS of maximum power and 141.7 Nm of peak torque. This engine will make the ZH2 the most powerful supercharged production naked bike in the world. The motorcycle is expected to also carry forward the Ninja H2’s electronics to keep the power in check.