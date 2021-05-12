2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift unveiled internationally

Volkswagen is currently lining up the standard Tiguan and the Taigun for launch in India

Volkswagen has updated the Tiguan Allspace and it comes with updates not only on the exteriors, but with additional tech as well.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace was launched in India just in 2020 and the updated model should make its way here soon as well.

To start off, Volkswagen has updated to Allspace to look closer to the facelifted Tiguan wat launched just a little while ago. It gets new Headlamp units, the new lightning bar that runs across the width of the grille, redesigned tail lamps with sharper internal elements and tweaked bumpers.

Off to the side, you see a new set of alloys and the Tiguan badging now sits below the VW logo on the rear.

Moving over to the inside you see an updated cabin. The steering wheel is a new unit and features a 10.25-inchinstrument cluster behind it. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Harmon Kardon sound system, heated and ventilated seats.

Internationally, the Allspace gets a choice of engine and transmission options, and that changes depending on whether you are looking at North America or Europe.

Safety tech includes autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection and rear cross traffic detection. The biggest addition however is Volkswagen’s Travel Assist. This essentially is adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist smooshed together to allow the car to accelerate, brake and even centre itself within the lane, all at speeds up to 210 m/h.

Like we mentioned before, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has been launched in India and is imported as a completely built unit. It is likely that the company will bring a facelifted SUV here, too, but that will be only after the launch of the Taigun midsize SUV and the standard Tiguan.