Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED laptop series launched in India

Asus has announced six new laptops for the Indian market. All of them feature OLED displays and run on Intel's 12th Gen Core processors.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED and ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED

Both laptops feature a 16-inch OLED display with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and have a resolution of 3840 x 2400. The Pro model has a Intel Core i9 12900H processor with Nvidia's RTX A3000 GPU to keep it company, paired with 12GB of RAM.

The standard model has a Intel Core i7-12700H processor with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU paired with 8GB of memory, or Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with 6GB of RAM.

Both laptops feature a dial that Asus says can be customized with up to 70 different functions using the on-board software. Functions can also be saved for each individual application, that can be accessed with just a clicks and spins of the dial. You can set-up custom gestures too.

You can configure both laptops with up to 4TB of internal NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and the devices have support for Wi-Fi 6. Asus says both laptops will last about 8 hours on a charge.

The more expensive Pro model will cost you Rs 3,29,900, while the standard model will be priced at Rs 1,99,990.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

The laptop features a unique form factor with two displays - the main display and another smaller screen placed above the keyboard.

The main screen is 14-inches with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The secondary screen is 12.7-inches with Full HD resolution. Both screens support touch input, and you can even drag and drop content between the two screens.

You can choose between Intel's Core i5, i7 and i9 processors paired with up to 32GB of RAM. You can opt for up to 1TB of internal storage. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti does the heavy lifting for graphics. The laptop has a 76WHr battery with support for 180W fast charging.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo has been priced at Rs 1,44,990.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Featuring a 16-inch OLED display with 4K resolution, the Vivobook Pro 16X features Intel's 12th Gen Core i9 processor (Core i9-12900H) that can be paired with up to 32GB of RAM. You can also opt for Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU.

It also has the Asus rotary dial pad, which the company says will help professionals with precise input on creative tasks. You can kit out the laptop with up to 1TB of internal storage and the device supports 140W fast charging.

The Pro 16X OLED will be priced at Rs 1,59,990.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

While it may not have dual screens, Asus says that the laptop's keyboard can be tilted up for a more comfortable typing experience. The laptop has a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, and the screen supports stylus and touch input.

You can select between Intel's Core i9-12900H processor with 32GB of RAM, or Core i7-12700H processor with 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU handles graphics duties. It also has the Asus dial. The laptop has been priced at Rs 2,49,990.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED

The laptop comes in two variants that are both running on Intel's Core i7-12650H processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. You can opt for up to 1TB of internal storage. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display.

The second variant will run on AMD processors with Nvidia's GeForce RTX GPUs. The Intel variant will be priced at Rs 89,990, while the AMD variants will start at Rs 67,990.