Asus launches Vivobook 14 Touch in India: Check price, specifications

(Image Courtesy: Asus)

Asus has launched the Vivobook 14 Touch (X1402) laptop in India. The touch-enabled notebook will be sold on Flipkart and runs on 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Pricing

The laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 49,990 and will be purchasable from e-tailer Flipkart. There are two colour options to choose from - Blue and Silver.

“Flipkart, being one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India, promises the best customer experience," said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.

"We’re delighted to partner with them and bring our customers all new powerful Vivobook 14 (X1402). We look forward to continuing our long-term association for better customer experience and growth,” Su added.

Specifications

The Vivobook 14 Touch runs on an Intel Core i5-1240P processor and can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of PCI Gen 3 SSD storage. Asus says that it weighs just 1.4kg with a thickness of 19.9mm. It is also military grade MIL-STD 810H certified, given to products that can withstand tough environmental conditions.

The full HD 14-inch IPS display is touch enabled, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 82%, with a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It is powered by a 42 Watt-hour (Wh) battery, and has support for 65W quick charging.

Asus has equipped the laptop with a full-length, backlit chiclet keyboard, and it has a dedicated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

As for I/O ports, the laptop has you covered with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.