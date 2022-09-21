English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 2 Days to go | Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Asus launches Vivobook 14 Touch in India: Check price, specifications

    The Asus Vivobook 14 will start at Rs 49,990

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Asus)

    (Image Courtesy: Asus)

    Asus has launched the Vivobook 14 Touch (X1402) laptop in India. The touch-enabled notebook will be sold on Flipkart and runs on 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

    Pricing

    The laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 49,990 and will be purchasable from e-tailer Flipkart. There are two colour options to choose from - Blue and Silver.

    “Flipkart, being one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India, promises the best customer experience," said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.

    "We’re delighted to partner with them and bring our customers all new powerful Vivobook 14 (X1402). We look forward to continuing our long-term association for better customer experience and growth,” Su added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Specifications

    The Vivobook 14 Touch runs on an Intel Core i5-1240P processor and can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of PCI Gen 3 SSD storage. Asus says that it weighs just 1.4kg with a thickness of 19.9mm. It is also military grade MIL-STD 810H certified, given to products that can withstand tough environmental conditions.

    The full HD 14-inch IPS display is touch enabled, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 82%, with a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It is powered by a 42 Watt-hour (Wh) battery, and has support for 65W quick charging.

    Asus has equipped the laptop with a full-length, backlit chiclet keyboard, and it has a dedicated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

    As for I/O ports, the laptop has you covered with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asus India #Asus Vivobook 14 Touch #Intel #Microsoft #Windows 11
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 05:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.