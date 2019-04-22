Architecting the future-ready bank: The DBS way

DBS embarked on one of the most comprehensive transformation programs in 2015, by in-sourcing its technology operations. Within two years, the bank successfully insourced more than 85 percent of its technology stack.

As an extension of this transformation journey, the bank created its largest tech hub outside its home market of Singapore—in Hyderabad in 2016. Called the DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2), the center today houses more than 1500 technologists. The bank is planning to more than double this number in the coming years.

DBS’ unique recruitment drive—Hack2Hire—focuses on hiring technologists with emerging skills—like Chaos engineering, along with AI, ML and data-related skills sets that, which will be inevitable for the future of banking.

“Acting less like a bank, and more like a tech company”—which has been the bank’s agenda, reflects in its recruitment drive as well.

In this video, Srikanth Mopidevi, Executive Director and Head, Consumer Banking - Big Data Analytics Technology, DAH2, sums up the bank’s technology transformation journey.