you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apptio expands global executive leadership team

Apptio has also selected its first Vice President and General Manager of India, Dr. Subramanian (Subi) Krishnan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Apptio, a technology business management software company, announced the appointment of several key executives to its growing leadership team. On the heels of its recent acquisition of Cloudability, Apptio is excited to share that Scott Chancellor, formerly of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will serve as Chief Product Officer and Todd Joseph, formerly of Marketo, will take on the role of Chief Customer Officer.

"Adding world class executive talent from some of the industry's top enterprises uniquely positions Apptio to provide the market leading software for managing digital investments at enterprises of all sizes, all around the globe," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "I'm excited to welcome Todd and Scott to Apptio as they bring an unparalleled passion for customer value, innovation, and execution."

In his new role, Scott Chancellor will be responsible for defining a compelling customer-driven vision for Apptio's Technology Business Management SaaS applications.

Todd Joseph will be devoted to creating Apptio's world-class customer experience that reaches across each facet of the customer journey including professional services, customer success, education, product support, and operations.

In addition to the appointment of Chancellor and Joseph, Apptio is also expanding its international leadership across Europe and India.

Apptio has also selected its first Vice President and General Manager of India, Dr. Subramanian (Subi) Krishnan. Krishnan will be responsible for establishing and leading Apptio's forthcoming Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India. He joins Apptio from Finastra.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 07:50 pm

