Apple WWDC 2022 Live Updates | iOS 16, macOS 13 and more to launch at Apple Keynote tonight, how to watch the Apple event, what to expect

June 06, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

Here are some of the software updates that are rumoured to come with the next generation of Apple’s various software:

Journalist Mark Gurman has reported that iPadOS 16 will have new multitasking features. It might also have a new interface for multitasking in the works.

Apple might potentially bridge the gap between macOS and other operating systems, by borrowing features from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. There will also be several improvements and optimizations made throughout the operating system.

The company might introduce a new power-saving feature to watchOS 9, that reduces power consumption for battery life. There might also be updates that add new workout types and detailed metrics for its app. Besides that, expect new watch faces.

There is nothing concrete on what the updates to tvOS 16 could be but going by the company's track record, they won't be major front-facing updates. Most of them are expected to be improvements and optimizations.