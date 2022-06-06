Apple WWDC 2022 Live Updates | iOS 16, macOS 13 and more to launch at Apple Keynote tonight, how to watch the Apple event, what to expect

Apple WWDC 2022 livestream is less than an hour away from commencing. You can watch Apple’s event live on the company’s official YouTube channel or on Apple’s website. We will also be updating you with all the information in real-time right here!
Apple WWDC 2022 event is set to kick off later today. Apple WWDC timings are as follows – 10:30 pm (IST), 06:00 pm (UK Time – BST), and 02:00 pm (ADT – Canada Time). At the latest WWDC 2022 event, Apple will showcase updates to its various software platforms. While Apple WWDC events focus primarily on software, target="_blank">rumours have suggested a new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro could also make their debut at the event. Apple will introduce new updates to its software platforms including iOS 16, macOS 13, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 at WWDC 2022 tonight.Apple WWDC 2022 will lay the foundation for the company’s next ‘big things’ event, where it will reveal the iPhone 14 line-up. Previous reports had suggested an M2 Mac Mini and M1 Pro Mac Mini Tower could also be revealed during the Apple event, but those rumours turned out to be false. The new Apple M2 chip that will power the next generation of Macs could also be unveiled at WWDC 2022. Head on over to the link to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 live stream or stick around as we provide all the updates on our live blog.
A few months ago, @markgurman reported that the ECG app on watchOS 9 could gain the ability to measure how long a person is in a state of atrial fibrillation across a certain period, known as a "burden."
Now, Apple has received FDA clearance for what sounds like this feature.
Here are some of the software updates that are rumoured to come with the next generation of Apple’s various software:
Journalist Mark Gurman has reported that iPadOS 16 will have new multitasking features. It might also have a new interface for multitasking in the works.
Apple might potentially bridge the gap between macOS and other operating systems, by borrowing features from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. There will also be several improvements and optimizations made throughout the operating system.
The company might introduce a new power-saving feature to watchOS 9, that reduces power consumption for battery life. There might also be updates that add new workout types and detailed metrics for its app. Besides that, expect new watch faces.
There is nothing concrete on what the updates to tvOS 16 could be but going by the company's track record, they won't be major front-facing updates. Most of them are expected to be improvements and optimizations.
Apple announced its transition to custom Apple Silicon two years ago at WWDC 2020. Thus, enabling developers to start building apps today with the first systems shipping by year’s end. Apple’s two-year transition will come full circle at WWDC 2022. So, it is too hard to root out the unveiling of new hardware at the Apple event tonight.
Happy #WWDC22 day!
Calling all devs!!
Calling all devs!! Developers assemble! It's going to be a great day! #WWDC22
Did you know that Apple’s App Store stopped nearly $1.5 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2021?
This prevented over 1.6 million risky and untrustworthy apps and app updates from defrauding users throughout the year.
A pair of Mac Mini models were listed on B&H. The listings are yet to be taken down but are confirmed to be false. The two listings include one for the Apple Mac Mini Tower with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well as the M1 Pro chipset, while the other mentions the Apple Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The second Mac Mini listing also has ‘M2’ in the title suggesting that it could use the yet to be released M2 chipset.
However, a B&H employee has confirmed that both the listings are not real and were created prior to the last Apple event.
Apple will launch several new updates to its software platforms. However, the company is also expected to bring some new hardware additions to the event. While there are several conflicting reports about the arrival of an Apple M2 powered MacBook Pro, the rumours about the 14-inch MacBook Air M2 at the event come straight from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Apple reportedly preparing M2 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro announcements tonight
In preparation for Apple’s keynote at WWDC 2022, Apple's online store is experiencing an outage. This is commonplace ahead of all major Apple launch events and the Store will likely be back online once the keynote is concluded. But this also indicates that WWDC 2022 could be more than just a software event. So, let's take a quick glance at some of the hardware rumours.
What to expect from tonight’s Apple event?
At the latest WWDC 2022 event, Apple will showcase updates to its various software platforms. While Apple's WWDC events focus primarily on software, rumours have suggested a new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro could also make their debut at the event.
Apple will introduce new updates to its software platforms including iOS 16, macOS 13, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 at WWDC 2022.
Where can I watch WWDC 2022?
You can watch Apple’s event live on the company’s official YouTube channel or on Apple’s website. You can also stay tuned to our blog for live updates.
