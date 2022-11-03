Apple users in India to get 5G from next week

Representative image

Apple will enable the much-awaited software upgrades for 5G network in India for its users from next week.

The Cupertino giant will push out its iOS 16 Beta Software Program. Airtel and Jio customers can use the program to experience 5G services on any of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models.

The Apple Beta Software Program will also let users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes more widely available.

India had announced the launch of 5G services on October 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services at the 6th India Mobile Congress held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The Apple Beta Software Program is open to anyone with a valid Apple ID who accepts the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process. As a member of the Program, users will be able to enroll their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod mini or Apple Watch to access the latest public betas, as well as subsequent updates.

The users are also invited to provide feedback to Apple on quality and usability, which helps Apple identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better.