Apple unveils Beats Studio Buds with active noise cancellation

Beats have announced new premium earbuds with active noise cancellation and a five hour battery life

Apple's prized audio product manufacturer, Beats, has launched new premium wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and an IPX4 rating (which means it is resistant to sweat and water splashes). The compact earbuds can last up to five hours (eight, if noise cancellation is off) on a single charge, the company claims.

There also no ear hooks or stems, so they plug straight into your ear and according to the company, provide a lightweight and comfortable fit. The Studio Buds will be available starting June 24 and have been priced at $149.99 (Approx. Rs 10,995).

The buds charge via USB-C and support both iOS and Android devices. The buds have 8.2-millimeter drivers and support Spatial Audio via Dolby Atmos. The company says that, "Studio Buds employ an algorithm that monitors the source file while simultaneously correcting and cleaning audio-compromising artifacts at up to 48,000 times per second."

“In building a product this small, every minute detail was considered, analyzed and selected to optimize for sound quality, comfort and durability,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats and Apple Music, in a statement to the press.

“Studio Buds is our tiniest, most subtle form factor to date, yet keeps Beats’ promise of delivering an immersive sound experience in a beautiful design,” he added.