Apple to increase use of recycled materials in all its products

Apple has announced that it is going to increase the use of recycled materials for its products. The company has introduced recycled gold to the manufacturing process and doubled the use of recycled tungsten. The use of recycled rare earth elements and cobalt has also been increased.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 series to get improved selfie cameras, iPhone 14 Pro display to be made exclusively by Samsung

According to the company, nearly 20% of the materials used in the manufacturing process in 2021 were recycled. Apple said this was the highest-ever use of recycled content by it.

For Earth Day (April 22), Apple will share new ways that customers can help support funds such as World Wildlife Fund, using Apple Pay.

“As people around the world join in celebrating Earth Day, we are making real progress in our work to address the climate crisis and to one day make our products without taking anything from the earth,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

“Our rapid pace of innovation is already helping our teams use today’s products to build tomorrow’s, and as our global supply chain transitions to clean power, we are charting a path for other companies to follow,” Jackson added.

Also Read: iPhone adds 'pregnant man', other gender neutral emoji in new update. But internet is not happy

Apple claimed that its products in 2021 included 45 percent recycled rare earth elements, 30 percent recycled tin that was used in iPhone's, iPad's, AirPods and Mac devices, 13 percent recycled cobalt that was used in iPhone batteries, and recycled gold which was used in the main cameras for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.