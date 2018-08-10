App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple files patent for AR windshield for self-driving cars

The windshield will support FaceTime calls between different vehicles

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
There are multiple components that work together to control a driverless car. There are radar sensors around the car, video cameras and Lidar sensors, among other. (Image: Reuters)
There are multiple components that work together to control a driverless car. There are radar sensors around the car, video cameras and Lidar sensors, among other. (Image: Reuters)

Apple has reportedly filed a patent for an augmented reality (AR) windshield, known as Heads-up Display, for its autonomous cars. The windshield will support FaceTime calls between different vehicles, reports suggest.

According to a report in Patently Apple, Apple, who partnered with Volkswagen for self-driving cars, has filed a European Patent application that was published on August 1, 2018.

This display will also show maps, road conditions, and also tell the occupant about the forthcoming traffic.

The AR display will detect if the occupant in the self-driving car is stressed and will capture the stress levels from their breathing, body temperature, heart rate and fidgeting.

The system will also be capable of detecting and making adjustments to ensure that an anxious occupant stays calm.

Drive.ai, another self-driving car system, shows environment data and 3D driving an onboard display.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:23 pm

