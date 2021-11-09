Another OnePlus Nord 2 explodes, user suffers severe burns

A OnePlus Nord 2 user has suffered serious burns after his smartphone exploded, the latest in a series of mishaps involving the Chinese company's phone that was launched in India earlier this year.

Within months of the launch of the under-Rs 30,000 smartphone, which comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery, there have been multiple incidents of the phone blowing up.

A Twitter user recently uploaded images of a charred OnePlus Nord 2. The images show the phone completely damaged from the left side and the back, possibly due to the battery blowing up or a fault in another component.



@OnePlus_IN Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap. pic.twitter.com/5Wi9YCbnj8

— Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) November 3, 2021

The explosion caused severe burns to the right thigh of the user.

When reached for comments, OnePlus told Moneycontrol that it was looking into the matter. “We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further," OnePlus said.

The user also acknowledged that OnePlus’ India team was in constant touch with him.

This is the third time that a OnePlus Nord 2 has exploded.

A Delhi lawyer claimed that his Nord 2 blasted moments after he took it out of his pocket. The user claimed that the device was not on charge.

OnePlus, at the time, said it was following up with the user, however, there has been no update since then.

As we wait for the company’s report on the latest incident, we advise our readers to be careful with their charging habits.

It is best to charge the device with a charging adapter and cable provided by the company rather than using a third-party brick.

In case you use a third-party charger, ensure that it meets the charging and safety standards. It is best advised to not charge a smartphone overnight. Also, avoid charging the device when it is too hot or while performing intensive tasks on it.