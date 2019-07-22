App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Honda ADV 150 Adventure Scooter

The scooter gets an adjustable windshield and a large under-seat storage compartment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorcycle manufacturer Honda has officially unveiled the ADV 150 scooter at the 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The off-road based scooter is derived from the bigger X-ADV and is Honda’s newest entry in the 150cc segment.

The ADV 150 shares its design language with the X-ADV including the apron section, split floorboards and an aggressive-looking, high-set rear section. It gets an all-LED light setup, as well as a fully digital negative backlit instrument cluster. It also borrows its switchgear and wide handlebars from the CB300R.

The scooter gets an adjustable windshield and a large under-seat storage compartment. It is also equipped with conventional telescopic forks in the front and twin Showa gas-charged shock absorbers in the back. It gets a 14-inch alloy in the front shod with 110-section tire and a 13-inch unit in the back with a 130-section tire.  It gets petal discs on both wheels with a single-channel ABS unit.

Honda has equipped the ADV 150 with a 149.3cc, SOHC single-cylinder engine which makes 14.5 PS of maximum power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a variomatic transmission and gets Idling Stop System.

It has not been confirmed yet whether Honda will launch the ADV 150 in India. However, it seems unlikely that it will be introduced in the Indian market considering the popularity of the scooter segment in India.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 12:08 pm

