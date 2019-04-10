App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Act Fibernet launches streaming device to compete with Amazon, Google

The Android-based streaming device, to be available from May 2019, is priced at Rs 4,499.

(Image: Company website)
(Image: Company website)
Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT Fibernet) has launched a streaming device called Act Stream TV 4K that will allow consumers to watch Netflix, Hotstar, Youtube, Sony Liv and other streaming apps.

With the new product, the broadband-service provider aims to compete with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google Chromecast.

The Android-based streaming device is priced at Rs 4,499 and will be available from May 2019.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4k costs Rs 5,999, while the Google Chromecast 3 is priced at Rs 3,499.

The company has said it will give complimentary ACT StreamTV 4K boxes to 5,000 select ACT customers.

The remote-controlled device comes with Dolby Passthrough and Google Assistant.

100 free to air TV channels will be available on the device.

ACT Fibernet will be offering a single-click subscription service, where the customers can pay for OTT platform services through their ACT bill.

Last month, ACT announced a partnership with Netflix where the bill for the OTT platform subscription is integrated with the broadband bill.

The streaming device will also contain the company's Catch up TV feature where consumers can view TV shows, matches and highlights for upto 24 hours.

ACT Fibernet has a presence in 18 Indian cities with over 1.4 million customers.
