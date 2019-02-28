Accenture launches pre-configured Applied Intelligence Platform

Accenture launched its Applied Intelligence Platform, at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, to make it easier for clients to transform the enterprise through artificial intelligence (AI). The new platform allows organizations to apply pre-configured self-learning industry solutions, as well as develop new solutions, without the need for deep data science expertise — which is becoming an increasingly scarce resource.

Applied Intelligence Platform builds on the proven Accenture Insight Platform through which Accenture has been offering analytics applications using machine learning and deep learning to clients. It will integrate these capabilities with edge analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) services, as well as access to more than 350 data sources — all made accessible via an on-demand, low-code platform. As a result, clients are less dependent on specific technologies as the platform leverages solutions and tools from leading technology providers, to enable creation of the proper solutions across industries and functions.

“The Applied Intelligence Platform enables AI-powered transformation at scale as clients will be able to systematically embed AI across their operations — from the edge right through to the cloud,” said Mike Sutcliff, group chief executive, Accenture Digital. “Thanks to the platform, the power to leverage AI to drive unprecedented new growth and efficiencies and unlock new insights, business models and experiences is within reach of every organization.”

“Data science to date has largely been decoupled from operations and application development, and models are often created and deployed only to be orphaned as there is a limited feedback on their effectiveness,” said Athina Kanioura, chief analytics officer and global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence. “Our new Applied Intelligence Platform provides non-data scientist with the tools and access to the data they need to rapidly assemble and apply applications while the platform ensures the effectiveness of the underlying advanced analytics.”