ABN AMRO launches mobile wealth management app with Sopra Banking Software

ABN AMRO launches KENDU, its new 100 percent mobile wealth management app with Sopra Banking Software.

Kendu is an innovative app that incorporates the latest technology and enables the customer to invest in life goals, like early retirement, childrens’ education or holiday home.

They can define these ambitions and the related timeline, and the app helps to determine the risk profile. It offers a 100 percent mobile customer experience to help them bring their ambitions to life.

Based on the information collected, the application automatically provides an overview of required (periodic) investments to achieve objectives, selects funds and ensures proactive management.

Omar el Khamlichi, ABN AMRO, said, “We are pleased that Sopra Banking Software has helped us deliver our new offering to the market with its "Direct Banking On SaaS". Sopra Banking provides a banking solution on SaaS that can integrate into our digital offering and has demonstrated its commitment to make our ambitions a reality."

Duco De Lange, Country Manager Netherlands, Sopra Banking Software said, “Sopra Banking Software is delighted to be able to support ABN AMRO in its digital transformation process with the "Direct Banking on SaaS" solution. This is a 100 percent digital offering in the field of online wealth management that provides an exceptional customer experience.”