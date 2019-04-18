A KTM with all-wheel-drive?

Offroad motorcycles are in constant need of torque to grip uneven surfaces. Catering to the needs of many off-roading enthusiasts, a Pennsylvania-based company is offering a customised AWD kit for select KTM and Honda offroad motorcycles.

The company, named Christini, specializes in making customized frames for motorcycles. These frames have an additional gearbox to power the front wheel and is installed in place of the stock frame while deriving power from the engine.

The entire kit includes an AWD system, triple clamps, billet axle clamps, an AWD gearbox with slipper clutch and a radiator which is necessary for the AWD drive system fitment. Because it involves heavy mechanical changes, it is only available for smaller KTM and Honda models as of now.

The motorcycles can be converted by either exchanging the stock frame, where Christini works on modifying the existing frame. The customer can also purchase an additional frame which fits the motorcycle and will have to pay an additional $500 over the already expensive $3,995 for KTM’s AWD kit.

The list of motorcycles which can be converted to AWD using Christini’s kit includes 2005-2011 KTM off-road 250/300 XC and XCW, 2005-2011 KTM 450/530 XCRW and EXCR, 2005-2012 Honda CRF250X and the 2005-2012 Honda CRF450X.

The company also offers custom projects, but because of the complexity and extensive engineering time required, the base price for a custom project is $20,000 (approximately Rs 14 lakh).