2019 Audi R8 unveiled; launch scheduled for early 2019

Audi's performance division, Audi sport just released details of the R8 which is set to be launched in 2019. For the car which was first launched in 2015, this is effectively a mid-life update.

The 2019 Audi R8 receives a host of changes cosmetically as well as technologically. To start off, the R8 gets a refreshed front fascia with a wider grille below three Quattro-like slits. The air intakes on the side get wider along with the front splitter which is made from carbon-reinforced plastic. The car also gets a set of 20-inch machined wheels as an option.

The coupe also gets a lot of electronics updates. The most prominent among them would have to be the new drive settings, specifically, the dry, wet and snow settings in performance mode. Even the electronic stability programme has been updated resulting in shorter stopping distances.

Audi has also updated the steering and suspension settings. Without giving out a lot of details, the company says the updates give you better feedback from the steering as well as better stability and precision.

In terms of mechanicals, the engine is the same V10 engine available in two power output options. Audi hasn’t revealed any specific yet, but there is a possibility it could be an improvement over the 532 PS of the base R8 and 603 PS of the Plus model.