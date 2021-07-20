The Big Boom Theory

The U.S. Equity Markets Are Calling for Your Investment. If you’re in India, the world outside might seem to be shut off right now — what with lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions across most states. What isn’t shut off, however, is your opportunity for investment in U.S. equities and expanding your portfolio, enabled by Stockal.

Have you been longing for a love affair with the U.S. markets? With over 4,000 stocks and ETFs listed on NYSE and NASDAQ, Stockal is the right place to be in. Here’s a roundup of a few reasons why you should strongly consider expanding your portfolio to cover U.S. equity markets and get in on the Big Boom action.

The world’s Biggest Playground, Ample Opportunities.

The U.S. equity market is the largest in the world, with it forming a significant share of the world’s total market capitalization. And as the saying goes — big playgrounds bring with it big players. The U.S. equity markets are home to the biggest corporations on earth — Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB) and Tesla (TSLA), to name a few. To give you a numbers perspective, Tesla stock prices saw a 600% increase in 2020. Addition of any of these names on your portfolio gives it a magnitude. Enough magnitude to be taken seriously.

Booming Economy, Slashing Risks.

Here’s a fun fact — there are 195 nations in the world and one country’s GDP accounts for 24.42% of the entire pie. Guessing which country this is won’t get you a brownie point — it’s the U.S.. The U.S. economy is miles above any of the nations that follow, in the list of largest world economies. Booming economies bring with it the promise of a steady annual compound growth. And who doesn’t like a steady inflow?

Lotsa Diversity, Options Abound.

The U.S. equity market is not just financials and technologies. It goes far beyond and digs pretty deep. Case in point: The financial and technology sector only forms a little part of the whole. The diversity U.S. equities has, provides you with an opportunity to foray into all the different sectors of the stock market — ranging from energy to healthcare, from industrials to utilities and a lot more.

The Dollar, Fuelling Dreams.

The exchange rate for the American Dollar against the Indian Rupee being consistently high is a significant factor that should weigh into your decision to invest in the U.S. marketplace. A rise in Dollar price, which some might call an eventuality, is a multiplier on your investment returns — it’s the magic of simple math.

Leading Companies, A Feather in Your Cap.

Name 5 of the biggest companies you know and chances are, all (or at least most of them) are headquartered in the U.S.. The States have consistently been a hub of innovation and the success of these giants based out of the U.S. can be seen as a sign that innovation is always going to be at the core of all businesses there. And innovation is the most valuable currency in the world. The rise of these giants has birthed an entire generation of people who’ve gotten very rich off of their investments — think Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffets of the world. And with a bit of calculated risk taking, you could be one of those too!

The U.S. Track Record, Be on The Winning Team.

For over a decade now, U.S. stocks have been outperforming their non-U.S. counterparts. That sort of consistency with their lead over other markets makes U.S. equities the most sought after, and for good reason. Consider this: year returns on the Nifty 50 was 40.81%, while its U.S. counterpart S&P 500’s year return was 70.15%. A whopping 30% gap, in just a year.

The U.S. governance must be doing a lot of things right for U.S. equities to have stuck more than a neck out of the waters of international stocks. When you’ve been swimmingly afloat most of your life, the chances of drowning are slim to none.