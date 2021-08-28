MARKET NEWS

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

In this episode, Jagruti shares her experience as an investor from a global perspective and shares her advice to avoid some pitfalls in angel investing. Tune in to the podcast for more

August 28, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

This week, on the "The Private Market Show," we have Jagruti Bhikha. Donning multiple hats, Jagruti is an angel investor and the Founder CEO of Rise Together VC.

Rise Together aims to create a community of 100k angel investors who will provide financial and strategic partnerships to entrepreneurs across the world.

In this episode, she shares her experience as an investor from a global perspective, how she exited from her first investment and shares her advice on how to avoid some of the pitfalls related to angel investing.

Jagruti also talks about how investors should not be influenced by fear to participate in the innovation economy and her experience in investing as a woman. To know more, tune in to the podcast.
Tags: #Angel investment #global investing #Jagruti Bhikha #Podcast #private market #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast
first published: Aug 28, 2021 11:00 am

