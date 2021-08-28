The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

This week, on the "The Private Market Show," we have Jagruti Bhikha. Donning multiple hats, Jagruti is an angel investor and the Founder CEO of Rise Together VC.

Rise Together aims to create a community of 100k angel investors who will provide financial and strategic partnerships to entrepreneurs across the world.

In this episode, she shares her experience as an investor from a global perspective, how she exited from her first investment and shares her advice on how to avoid some of the pitfalls related to angel investing.

Jagruti also talks about how investors should not be influenced by fear to participate in the innovation economy and her experience in investing as a woman. To know more, tune in to the podcast.