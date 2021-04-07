English
Poker for people finale sees outstanding turnout, winner bags Rs 3.6 lakh

The first edition of Spartan Poker presents Moneycontrol Poker for People, a first-of-its-kind online poker tournament, received tremendous response.

April 07, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

The finale event held on February 28, 2021 concluded on a high note with around 1000 participants showing off their poker skills. The top poker players won from the total prize pool of Rs 25 GTD. A total amount of around Rs 15 lakh was bagged by top five winners and the first place prize of Rs 3.6 lakh was won by Sachin Sinha.

Poker for People witnessed intense qualifying rounds and around 4000 players had made it to the finale. Moreover, over 20 CXOs who were invited through wild-entries also engaged on the final day.

“Poker for People has broken all the records with over 4000 entries and received outstanding response from multi-talented C-suite executives. This was a real testament to the dedication and impeccable skills of the poker players who also kept us excited throughout the event. In this finale, we crowned the winner with a whopping sum of Rs 3.6 lakhs,” said Amin Rozani, Group CEO, Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd.

Through its association with Spartan Poker, Moneycontrol drew a parallel between the card game and the stock market for their audience. The first edition aimed at bringing working professionals on a platform where they could test their poker abilities.

“The first edition of Poker for People was quite exciting. We were elated to host one of the most popular skill-based gaming options for our readers in partnership with Spartan Poker. We will continue to bring innovative campaigns and enrich the experience for our audiences,” said Ranjita Sehgal, Revenue Head, Moneycontrol.

The online gaming industry in India is witnessing newer opportunities and is likely to touch $2.8 billion by 2022. The skill gaming segment has seen significant growth, and you can test your poker skills with Spartan Poker.

 
TAGS: #poker #Poker For People
first published: Apr 7, 2021 04:33 pm

