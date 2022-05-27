- You must review your portfolio regularly to ensure you are on the right track

Want to be a millionaire? Start thinking like one!

It is said that you must think like a millionaire and hustle like you’re broke. Whoever said this knows the secret of being rich!

The dictionary defines rich as ‘having abundant possessions and especially material wealth’. Simply put, being rich means having enough money to meet all your financial needs. But people often mistake it for living a lavish lifestyle.

A high paying job, branded clothes, fancy phones, fine dining, air travels, etc. don’t necessarily mean you are rich. You can have an average paying job, live a modest lifestyle and yet be rich if you own enough wealth.

• Stop behaving like a millionaire and start thinking of being one• Think of all that you want and quantify your goals• Start saving for your goals as well as emergencies• Have a diversified investment portfolio• Keep adding to your investments

• Review your portfolio regularly

With these simple steps, your dream of being a millionaire can transform into a reality.





