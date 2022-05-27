English
    Want to be a millionaire? Start thinking like one!

    May 27, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

    - To be rich, you must think like a millionaire and hustle like you are broke
    - A fancy lifestyle does not define richness, the wealth that you possess does

    - You must review your portfolio regularly to ensure you are on the right track


    It is said that you must think like a millionaire and hustle like you’re broke. Whoever said this knows the secret of being rich!

    Decoding ‘Rich’

    The dictionary defines rich as ‘having abundant possessions and especially material wealth’. Simply put, being rich means having enough money to meet all your financial needs. But people often mistake it for living a lavish lifestyle.

    A high paying job, branded clothes, fancy phones, fine dining, air travels, etc. don’t necessarily mean you are rich. You can have an average paying job, live a modest lifestyle and yet be rich if you own enough wealth.

    How to become Rich -
    • Stop behaving like a millionaire and start thinking of being one
    • Think of all that you want and quantify your goals
    • Start saving for your goals as well as emergencies
    • Have a diversified investment portfolio
    • Keep adding to your investments

    • Review your portfolio regularly

    With these simple steps, your dream of being a millionaire can transform into a reality.



    first published: May 27, 2022 08:15 pm
