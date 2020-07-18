View these five planets on July 19 without equipment

An image provided by NASA, the starry core of our spiral Milky Way galaxy, in an infrared image from the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope. Obscured behind it is the South Pole Wall, a curtain of thousands of galaxies across at least 700 million light-years of space. (NASA via The New York Times

Stargazers, and anyone who is interested in planetary sightings, can view five planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — along with the moon on July 19. All you will need to do is wake up at the break of dawn; you will not even require any additional equipment.

"Forty-five minutes before sunrise, the crescent moon and five planets are visible curved across the morning sky on July 19, 2020. Find a spot with clear horizons in the east-northeast and the southwest. A binocular may help finding the moon, Mercury, and Jupiter," said Jeffrey Hunt an astronomy educator on his blog, adding that after July 19, the five planets are in the sky without the moon.

Hunt also added that in order to view the moon would require the use of binoculars, as it will only be illuminated at 1 percent, which might make it difficult to view with the naked eye, according to his blog post. "So on successive mornings, look 3-4 minutes earlier each day. You may catch them in the sky until about July 25," said Hunt.

The planets will be visible both in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere CNET reported, adding that according to Hunt for those who are in regions South of the Equator, Mars is in the northwest rather than the southeast.

For those who are new to stargazing, apps like Google Sky, Night Sky and Star Walk could be useful in finding where the planets would be located for them, Hunt said speaking to CNET.

If one misses this sighting, they will have a bit of wait, as the next sighting of these planets together would be in July of 2022, said Hunt according to the report.