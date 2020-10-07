Scientists find 24 planets that are more habitable than Earth

Scientists have discovered 24 planets that have conditions more suitable to support life than the Earth. These 24 “superhabitable” planets can support complex life forms better than the Earth and have stars that are better than the Sun.

A study led by Washington State University scientist Dirk Schulze-Makuch and recently published in the journal Astrobiology has identified planets that were older than the Earth, slightly larger, warmer, and wetter too. As per the observations of the research team, life could thrive more easily on these superhabitable planets that orbit slowly changing stars that would live longer than our Sun.

All 24 planets identified by the scientists are located more than 100 light years away from our planet. It would be difficult to see them up close right away, but the findings of the study could guide future telescope observations.

Commenting on the research findings, Professor Dirk Schulze-Makuch said: “With the next space telescopes coming up, we will get more information, so it is important to select some targets. We have to focus on certain planets that have the most promising conditions for complex life.”

Astronomers had devised a superhabitability criteria based on which 4,500 known exoplanets were studied. The habitability criteria do not entail exhibiting signs of life. Instead, the prerequisite is availability of necessary conditions to support complex life forms.

To arrive at the 24 superhabitable planets, the research team studied systems with G stars that have a short lifespan of less than 10 billion years (such as our Sun) and systems with K dwarf stars, that are far smaller and cooler and have long life span up to 70 billion years.

The research team searched for planets that are 10 percent bigger than the Earth as those would have more habitable land, while having greater mass would mean the planet would be able to retain its interior heating for longer. Moreover, this would also guarantee stronger gravity.

Water was another characteristic that the research team was on the lookout for alongside higher surface temperatures.

Although none of the 24 planets met all the criteria of superhabitability, there was one that met four of the key characteristics. This means living on that planet would be more comfortable than living on Earth.