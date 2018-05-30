Researchers from US university develop self-healing 'robot skin'

Researchers at the Carnegie Mellon University have devised a method to counter the surface damage and electrical failure caused due to bending, stretching and impact loading in an electric circuit.

The team of researchers led by Carmel Majidi experimented with soft, deformable circuits that are flexible and cost-effective but prone to tearing and puncturing. Such materials are primarily used in robotic electronics where there is a lot of movement involved.

The researchers developed a new polymer which self-heals in case there is a damage in a circuit. It works in the same way neuroplasticity is supposed to work in humans. As neurons can form new synaptic networks to bypass diseased or damaged tissue, the new material forms new electrical pathways to make sure that there is minimal or no failure.

The new material is basically liquid microdroplets of a gallium-indium based metal alloy inserted into a soft, elastomer shell.

“The material is composed of liquid metal droplets suspended in a soft elastomer; when damaged, the droplets rupture to form new connections with neighbours and re-route electrical signals without interruption,” they said in their paper published on Nature.com website.

“Since self-healing occurs spontaneously, these materials do not require manual repair or external heat. We demonstrate this unprecedented electronic robustness in a self-repairing digital counter and self-healing soft robotic quadruped that continue to function after significant damage.”

This is not the first time a self-healing electrical material has been created. However, earlier developed materials need exposure to heat, increased humidity or manual reassembly to get back to health. The material developed by Majidi and team has no such requirements.