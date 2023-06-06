PowerWatch | India's power demand surges to 214 GW amid hot weather

powerWatch

India met a peak power demand of 214 gigawatts (GW) on June 5, up from 199 GW that was met a day before on June 4. The increase in demand can be attributed to hot weather conditions in several parts of the country, officials said.

The demand, which could not be met, or the peak demand deficit, stood at 372 megawatts (MW) on June 5 as against 37 MW on June 4.

The country's power demand is likely to remain above 200 GW in June owing to the delayed monsoon. In Kerala, the entry point for monsoons in India, the arrival of monsoon is expected to be delayed further due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation that intensified into a depression on June 6 over the Southeast Arabian Sea. This depression has led to a reduction of cloud cover, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In view of a sustained demand projected by Grid-India, the government has decided to continue with full operation of NTPC's gas-based power generation to the tune of 5,000 MW till June 30.

On May 23, India met the highest-ever peak demand of 221.34 GW. The demand on May 23 exceeded the previous high of 221.07 GW, which was met on May 17 when large parts of the country were experiencing heatwave conditions.

In 2022, the highest peak demand met was 212 GW on June 10.

The coal stocks' situation continues to be “manageable”, as of now, data showed. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 30 had critical stocks as on June 4. Last year at this time, the number of such plants was 96. At least 35 million tonnes (MT) of coal are stocked at thermal power plants.