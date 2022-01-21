MARKET NEWS

UP elections 2022 | 23 candidates from Noida, 16 from Dadri, 13 from Jewar as nomination ends

According to district officials, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 16.23 lakh enrolled voters. In terms of assembly seats, Noida has 6.90 lakh voters, Dadri has 5.86 lakh and Jewar 3.46 lakh voters.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST
Representative image

The nomination process for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Noida, Dadri and Jewar constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar ended on Friday, with 52 nominees putting forth their candidature, officials said. Officials said 23 nominations have been filed from Noida, 16 from Dadri and 13 from Jewar.

Among those who have filed nominations are all three BJP's sitting MLAs Pankaj Singh from Noida, Tejpal Nagar from Dadri and Dhirendra Singh from Jewar. The three assembly seats will go to polls on February 10 during the first phase of the elections.

The scrutiny of nominations to these will take place on January 24, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 27, officials said.

The nomination process, as instructed by the Election Commission, was completed in Gautam Buddh Nagar today under District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, who is also the District Election Officer, District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

A total of 52 candidates have filed nominations from the three assembly seats in the district. Of these, 23 nominations are in Noida, 16 in Dadri and 13 in Jewar, Chauhan said. According to district officials, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 16.23 lakh enrolled voters. In terms of assembly seats, Noida has 6.90 lakh voters, Dadri has 5.86 lakh and Jewar 3.46 lakh voters.

Nomination process for the 58 assembly constituencies that are going to polls during the first of the seven phases in the state ended on Friday.
Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #Dadri #Jewar #Noida #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
first published: Jan 21, 2022 10:36 pm

