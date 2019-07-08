SP adamant, disrupts Lokpal proceedings in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha resumed on Tuesday with an uproar by the Samajwadi Party MPs over price rise even as Chairperson Hamid Ansari asked the government to initiate the discussion on the Lokpal Bill. The AIADMK and the TMC also protested against CHOGM summit and Justice AK Ganguly. The House has been adjourned till noon following the uproar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi replied to anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare's letter on the Lokpal Bill saying the government was committed to the Bill. Anna had written to Rahul thanking him for his commitment to get the Lokpal Bill passed.

\\"Thanks to your 15th December letter. It was very encouraging. We are committed to giving a strong Lokpal to the country. We respect your role in it and thank you for the support,\\" Rahul said in his letter.

Anna had in his letter to Rahul welcomed the government's move to bring the Lokpal Bill and requested him to incorporate the suggestions of the select committee. Sources say that Anna had also written a letter to BJP leader Arun Jaitley, thanking him for the same.

Sources say that Rahul has summoned Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath and MoS PMO V Narayanasamy to his residence to discuss the Lokpal issue and has asked them to ensure that the Lokpal Bill is passed on Tuesday itself.

\\"We just met Rahul Gandhi and he says that in all circumstances Lokpal Bill must be passed. We have persuaded SP and hope for the support,\\" Kamal Nath said.

All eyes are now on the Rajya Sabha as it is set to debate the Lokpal Bill. Kamal Nath has said that all parties who attended the all-party meet have decided to pass the Lokpal Bill. The NDA added that the Bill can be passed even amidst protests hinting at the opposition from the Samajwadi Party.

With both Houses adjourned for another day on Monday, the window to get the Lokpal Bill passed has now shrunk to just four days forcing key government managers to swing into action.

\\"We are appealing to all parties to ensure the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. All parties are of this view that it must be passed and they will speak to the SP,\\" Kamal Nath said.

The Congress and its Vice President Rahul Gandhi are now attempting to put their stamp on the much awaited anti-graft law. After the resounding drubbing in four assembly polls, the urgency on the part of Congress is apparent and with Anna Hazare, for once striking a reconciliatory note, opposite to that of his disciple Arvind Kejriwal who is vociferously opposing it, the timing could not be more apt.

\\"I am with the government on this Bill. Let those who have problems with the Bill agitate,\\" Anna said.

On Monday, last ditch efforts were being made to strike some sort of consensus on the long pending legislation. In the all-party meeting of floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha, the BJP and its allies offered to get the law enacted even by a voice vote as there has emerged a broad consensus on all the 15 recommendations of the select committee on Lokpal Bill. The BSP is also on board, but it is the Samajwadi Party, which still appears adamant.

\\"We are opposed to this bill and won't allow it to be passed,\\" said SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

It remains to be seen whether the long struggle for the Lokpal is finally coming to an end? The Congress may now be attempting to claim credit for the bill to earn political dividends. But the question is whether it is too little too late.